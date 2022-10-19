3-key-insights-on-competitive-landscape-in-the-global-digital-signage-market:-ken-research

Country Niche Players Dominate the Market Holding ~50% Share Despite the Presence of about ~1,000 Competitors Comprising a Large Number of Regional Players and a Significant number of Global Players, finds a recent market study on the Global Digital Signage Market
Digital Signage installations leverage LCD, LED, or projection technology to exhibit all sorts of audiovisual or multimedia content for the purpose of advertising or disseminating information deemed to be crucial for people at large. Digital Signage can be put up on a range of devices, including Video Walls, Video Screens, or transparent LED screens. A host of industries, including retail, healthcare, banking, etc., deploy indoor or outdoor signage as a part of their communication and advertising strategy. Digital Signage may have different screen sizes, starting from less than 32 inches screen to more than 52 inches.
Ken Research shares 3 key insights on the competitive landscape of this dynamic market from its latest research study.
Global Players Constitute ~5% of the Total Number of Competitors, While Country Players Dominate Representing ~65% of Total Competitors.
A comprehensive competitive analysis conducted during the Research Study found that the Global Digital Signage Market is highly fragmented with ~1,000 players, including globally diversified players, regional players, and a large number of country-niche players with their expertise in offering customized digital signage solutions conducive to the topography of the region. Some global players, expected to retain their leadership in the market during the forecast period, include ADFLOW Networks, BrightSign LLC., Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corp., LG, Samsung, Panasonic, etc.
Technological Innovation and New Product Launches Drive the Major Players in Formulating their Key Strategy
Detailed comparative analysis of key competitors available within the Research Study shows that numerous specialist companies such as Scala Digital Signage, Panasonic Corporation, and more, are highly focused on providing a significant number of digital signage solutions and advanced techniques that can be used across end-user industries. In addition, numerous companies and organizations are aggressively investing in advanced technology and innovation to have a strong foothold in the market.
In June 2022, Scala announced the launch of Scala Enterprise version 12.70, its flagship digital signage platform. The new version was strengthened with an improvised codebase that could facilitate new feature developments faster. Moreover, the provisioning process could be completed from a mobile device, reducing installation time and making the process conveniently repeatable.
In August 2021, Panasonic launched its “Complete Digital Signage Solution” ecosystem of products, comprised of customized products, software, and services. According to Panasonic, the launch would facilitate the control and maintenance of content locally or remotely. Panasonic aims at catering to Education, Corporate, and Retail Industries with these solutions.
Increasing Government Regulations, and Investments propelling the growth of the Digital Signage Market
According to Jeff Hastings, the CEO of BrightSign, the US digital signage market requires to comply with the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) regulations. Responsible for looking after IT security across all government organizations in the US, DISA ensures robust testing and evaluation processes for digital signage. Moreover, the TAA (the Trade Agreements Act of Congress) ensures that additional requirements are met when it comes to federal government purchases.
There are nearly 30,000 government hospitals and dispensaries in India. Digital Signage installations are getting increasingly deployed at these facilities to make people aware of programs that the Indian government has introduced for the welfare of people, especially in rural areas. Digital Signage also helps disseminate public welfare messages, videos, and ads better in the country.
Key Topics Covered in the Report
Snapshot of the Global Digital Signage Market
Industry Value Chain and Ecosystem Analysis
Market size and Segmentation of the Global Digital Signage Market
Historic Growth of the Overall Global Digital Signage Market and Segments
Competition Scenario of the Market and Key Developments of Competitors
Porter’s 5 Forces Analysis of the Global Digital Signage Industry
Overview, Product Offerings, and Strength & Weakness of Key Competitors
Covid-19 Impact on the Overall Global Digital Signage Market
Future Market Forecast and Growth Rates of the Total Global Digital Signage Market and by Segments
Market Size of Application / End User Segments with Historical CAGR and Future Forecasts
Analysis of the Global Digital Signage Market
Major Production/Supply and Consumption/Demand Hubs within Each Region
Major Country-wise Historic and Future Market Growth Rates of the Total Market and Segments
Overview of Notable Emerging Competitor Companies within Each Region
Time Period Captured in the Report
Historical Period: 2017-2021
Forecast Period: 2022E-2028F
